Slawek Fedorczuk
Warsaw, Poland
Message
Canyons
1283
356
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/29/2016
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    My newest project started with being inspired by views from Yellowstone Park and American Western landscape paintings. I mostly focus on location… Read More
    My newest project started with being inspired by views from Yellowstone Park and American Western landscape paintings. I mostly focus on locations, but I also add group characters to make things a little bit more interesting. There are also a few close-ups for animals and sketches showing my process. I hope you'll like it. Read Less
    Published:
My early color comps and a little bit refined sketches. Like you may notice, I work pretty rough with a focus on color, mood, and composition.