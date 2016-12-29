My newest project started with being inspired by views from Yellowstone Park and American Western landscape paintings. I mostly focus on location… Read More
My newest project started with being inspired by views from Yellowstone Park and American Western landscape paintings. I mostly focus on locations, but I also add group characters to make things a little bit more interesting. There are also a few close-ups for animals and sketches showing my process. I hope you'll like it. Read Less
Published:
My early color comps and a little bit refined sketches. Like you may notice, I work pretty rough with a focus on color, mood, and composition.
My newest project started with being inspired by views from Yellowstone Park and American Western landscape paintings. I mostly focus on locations, but I also add group characters to make things a little bit more interesting. There are also a few close-ups for animals and sketches showing my process. I hope you'll like it.