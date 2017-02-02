About

CHALLENGE Moving into their 10th year of business as the fashion industry’s go to boutique retouching company, Bespoke came to us looking for a f… Read More

CHALLENGE Moving into their 10th year of business as the fashion industry’s go to boutique retouching company, Bespoke came to us looking for a fresh identity to appeal to their growing commercial clientele while not alienating their roots. It was also important to create a bold visual statement that stood out against their competitors and supported their work. APPROACH To address all of the strategic challenges we chose to create a minimal typographic language for the Bespoke identity. We drew a custom display typeface family and logotype that serves as the commanding feature of the identity. It’s design references the mechanical nature of Eurostile extended combined with rounded letterforms found in antique grotesk type styles. The custom typeface behaves best with extremely tight margins which informed a architectural approach to the identity’s typography. As a throwback to the original Bespoke identity we kept the colors black and white, or color selected to pair with photography, and used a serif typeface as the workhorse for all text. OUTCOME Bespoke has an ownable typeface and typographic system with a confident, fashion forward personality and commercial appeal. The identity now stands out among their competitors which has helped into converting more new business interest. Read Less

Published: