Illustrations for The Recorder
1726
499
48
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
justyna stasik
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Message
Illustrations for The Recorder
1726
499
48
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    3 illustrations for The Recorder Magazine. For the article by Angela Riechels about modern typographer’s interactive tools and how they influen… Read More
    3 illustrations for The Recorder Magazine. For the article by Angela Riechels about modern typographer’s interactive tools and how they influence the art of typography. Read Less
Order your copy of The Recorder from the Monotype shop.

