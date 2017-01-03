Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Calorie Counter
Illustration
1869
311
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/1/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Calorie Counter
Illustration
1869
311
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/1/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
.
Published:
I have helped with a few publishers on creating infographics for weight loss. Research shows that what you eat is just as important as how you eat, and how much you work out.
How does exercise burn fat?
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Utopian Dwelling
by
Jing Zhang
2634
30810
Featured On:
1/11/2017
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Legoland Florida map 2016
by
Jing Zhang
1948
26854
Featured On:
11/5/2016
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Infogra-fake
by
Jing Zhang
3951
49427
Featured On:
6/6/2016
Illustration
Maps of Asia
by
Jing Zhang
3507
36405
Featured On:
7/29/2016
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
World of data
by
Jing Zhang
1254
17538
Featured On:
9/15/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Animation
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
.
Published:
Credits
Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
diet
Food
infographic
calories
exercise
run
weight
fitness
Slim
Health
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps