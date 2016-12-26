moodley brand identity
Vienna, Austria
RINGANA - packaging
    RINGANA produces fresh cosmetics and superfoods that exactly consist of one ingredient: nature. After the successful rebranding that emphasises this naturalness, moodley put the product group of the supplements into a new packaging. Read Less
    Published:
RINGANA - PACKAGING

Just let it sink in.

RINGANA produces fresh cosmetics and superfoods that exactly consist of one ingredient: 
nature. After the successful rebranding that emphasises this naturalness, moodley 
put the product group of the supplements into a new packaging.

Lots of work and several years of developing lead to RINGANA’s products. 
Their standard is always as high as absolute freshness goes – without artificial ingredients, without 
compromises. A philosophy, the packaging should transport, too, while it focuses on the essential 
and also reflects the spirit of innovation. You see, RINGANA isn’t just uncompromisingly good 
when it comes to their products.



Credits:

Client: RINGANA GmbH
Creative Direction: Mike Fuisz
Strategic Consulting: Gernot Leonhartsberger
Brand Consulting/Project Management: Lisa Haller
Art Direction: Wolfgang Niederl, Sabine Kernbichler
Graphic Design: Sabine Kernbichler, Viola Prüller
Photography: Alex Krischner, Michael Königshofer, Elisabeth Mörz, Croce & Wir