TAI - Transforming Arts Institute

The concept for change needed to come from the new role of art as a motor for change in society. Innovation and creativity are values in high demand in today’s world. Specialists and institutions stand out as key elements in the educational development of artists. TAI’s educational model encourages these abilities. Its goal is to empower artists and creative minds through its transformative power and multidisciplinary education.





This transversal environment comprised of distinct artistic disciplines, the experiential and global approach to creativity and the freedom enjoyed by its protagonists, have a clear precedence (and in some way a model) in the Bauhaus.





Likewise, the project was inspired by the ideas expressed by Kandinsky in ‘Concerning the Spiritual in Art’, a book in which the artist is situated at the top of the spiritual pyramid, with the mission of using his art to guide others, whose “souls” can slowly ascend to its summit.





Light and color must serve as elements to fill the “white canvas” of the space and previous brand.

