About

Álvera is my approach on the aluminium industry in Iceland. the aluminium industry has been a reoccurring debate in Iceland since the late sixties. well, ever since they opened the first aluminium factory in Straumsvík in 1969. Since then, the industry has had a steady growth here largely supported by low-cost electricity. Shot around iceland in collaboration with @lilja_dogg Read Less

