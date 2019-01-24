Siggeir Hafsteinsson
Reykjavik, Iceland
Álvera
1504
168
8
    Álvera is my approach on the aluminium industry in Iceland. the aluminium industry has been a reoccurring debate in Iceland since the late sixtie… Read More
    Álvera is my approach on the aluminium industry in Iceland. the aluminium industry has been a reoccurring debate in Iceland since the late sixties. well, ever since they opened the first aluminium factory in Straumsvík in 1969. Since then, the industry has had a steady growth here largely supported by low-cost electricity. Shot around iceland in collaboration with @lilja_dogg Read Less
