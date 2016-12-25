About

Considering the ideologic collaborative aspect of #ThisIsACo-op project involving 137 participants in an ongoing architectural co_op we did not want to intervene with a design. As one can think that having a web site already implies an agreement on a collaboration, we opted to underline this oft implicit agreement. This semi neutral inter-face, this in-between space build with browser frames, windows, desk-tops, web-sites, operating systems etc. where we are in a supposed nowhere going to somewhere, does have a language. #ThisIsACo-op web site aims to be articulated with-in this formless-form language as innocent as any other browser frame. #ThisIsACo-op is archiving the project that took place at the Greek Pavilion at the 15th International Architecture Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia. Commissioned by the Association of Greek Architects SADAS-PEA. Project managing by : Hara Gavra Read Less

