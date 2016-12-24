JUNE'S PROJECT / LYFT

Directed by Academy Award-winner John Kahrs and visualized by our team at Chromosphere for Lyft. So many talented artists from around the world put forth their time and expertise to help us build this piece from the ground up, and we want to thank everyone involved for this truly global effort.





DESIGN BY

Guignard Théo, Arthur Chaumay, Tiffany Ford, Jasmin Lai, Emily Paik, Sylvia Liu







CG BY

Pedro Vergani, Mattias Bjurström, Theresa Latzko, Feed Me Light, Felipe Hansen, Denis Bodart, Denis Bouyer, Richard Kazuo Maegaki





LIGHTING & RENDERING BY

Camille Perrin





ANIMATION BY

Nelson Boles, Claudio Salas, Alex Grigg, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Bill Northcott, Vitaliy Strokous





COMPOSITING BY

Stephane Coedel, Rob Ward, H Kristen Campbell, Alasdair Brotherston





ADDITIONAL HELP

Nate Funaro, Keiko Murayama, Rachel Chu, Jim Levasseur



