JUNE'S PROJECT / LYFT

Voici le nouveau film sur lequel j'ai eu l'honneur de travailler "June".
Directed by Academy Award-winner John Kahrs and visualized by our team at Chromosphere for Lyft. So many talented artists from around the world put forth their time and expertise to help us build this piece from the ground up, and we want to thank everyone involved for this truly global effort.
DESIGN BY
Guignard Théo, Arthur Chaumay, Tiffany Ford, Jasmin Lai, Emily Paik, Sylvia Liu
Guignard Théo, Arthur Chaumay, Tiffany Ford, Jasmin Lai, Emily Paik, Sylvia Liu
CG BY
Pedro Vergani, Mattias Bjurström, Theresa Latzko, Feed Me Light, Felipe Hansen, Denis Bodart, Denis Bouyer, Richard Kazuo Maegaki
Pedro Vergani, Mattias Bjurström, Theresa Latzko, Feed Me Light, Felipe Hansen, Denis Bodart, Denis Bouyer, Richard Kazuo Maegaki
LIGHTING & RENDERING BY
Camille Perrin
Camille Perrin
ANIMATION BY
Nelson Boles, Claudio Salas, Alex Grigg, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Bill Northcott, Vitaliy Strokous
Nelson Boles, Claudio Salas, Alex Grigg, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Bill Northcott, Vitaliy Strokous
COMPOSITING BY
Stephane Coedel, Rob Ward, H Kristen Campbell, Alasdair Brotherston
Stephane Coedel, Rob Ward, H Kristen Campbell, Alasdair Brotherston
ADDITIONAL HELP
Nate Funaro, Keiko Murayama, Rachel Chu, Jim Levasseur
Nate Funaro, Keiko Murayama, Rachel Chu, Jim Levasseur
FOR CHROMOSPHERE
Creative Director Kevin Dart
Director of Production Myles Shioda
Creative Director Kevin Dart
Director of Production Myles Shioda
Thumbnails
Some research for June's design
Design and colorscript
Full size
More details on instagram :