Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Marco Palmieri
Melbourne, Australia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Officeworks - Gifts for Imagineers
Illustration
Animation
584
128
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/26/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Marco Palmieri
Melbourne, Australia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Officeworks - Gifts for Imagineers
Illustration
Animation
584
128
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/26/2016
Add to Collection
About
About
Fully 3D animated TV spot for Officeworks. A cute story which follows Alice, a young aspiring adventurer, through a treasure hunt by her Grandpa.…
Read More
Fully 3D animated TV spot for Officeworks. A cute story which follows Alice, a young aspiring adventurer, through a treasure hunt by her Grandpa.
Read Less
Published:
Some articles about this project
www.campaignbrief.com
mumbrella.com.au
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Marco Palmieri
Melbourne, Australia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Through The Dark - Hilltop Hoods & Google Play
by
Marco Palmieri
25
132
Animation
GO FETCH
by
Marco Palmieri
7
62
Illustration
,
Animation
,
Character Design
Energy Australia
by
Marco Palmieri
17
89
Illustration
,
Character Design
DENSO
by
Marco Palmieri
10
107
Animation
OREO
by
Marco Palmieri
12
115
Animation
,
Computer Animation
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Fully 3D animated TV spot for Officeworks. A cute story which follows Alice, a young aspiring adventurer, through a treasure hunt by her Grandpa.
Published:
Credits
Marco Palmieri
Melbourne, Australia
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Officeworks
character animation
pixar
adventure
treasure hunt
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2016 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps