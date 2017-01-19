Ellie Cashman Design (WIP)

About

Ellie Cashman Design | Visual Identity Work in progress! At the moment we are working on the design of several exciting new products for Ellie … Read More

Ellie Cashman Design | Visual Identity Work in progress! At the moment we are working on the design of several exciting new products for Ellie Cashman Design. For a regular update keep an eye out on my Twitter and Instagram account. Ellie Cashman has been creating floral prints for home, stationery, lifestyle and fashion products since 2010. Over the past several years, her designs have won awards, appeared on products and in publications all over the world. Studio Stephan Lerou was commissioned to develop the new visual identity for Ellie Cashman Design. The outcome include amongst other things, the logotype, sample books, leaflets, packaging design and stationary. All design work in collaboration with Nearest Neighbour. Credits: Photography printed matter: Thomas van Oorschot Photography + styling wallpapers: United Studios ’s-Hertogenbosch and NoPoint Studio's Vught Printer: Tielen Boxtel Read Less

Published: