Ellie Cashman Design (WIP)

Ellie Cashman Design | Visual Identity (WIP)
Work in progress! At the moment we are working on the design of several exciting new products for Ellie Cashman Design. For a regular update keep an eye out on my Twitter and Instagram account.
Ellie Cashman has been creating floral prints for home, stationery, lifestyle and fashion products since 2010. Over the past several years, her designs have won awards, appeared on products and in publications all over the world. Studio Stephan Lerou was commissioned to develop the new visual identity for Ellie Cashman Design. The outcome include amongst other things, the logotype, sample books, leaflets, packaging design and stationary. All design work in collaboration with Nearest Neighbour.
Credits:
Website concept en design: Have A Nice Day Online
Photography printed matter: Thomas van Oorschot
Photography wallpaper: NoPoint Studio's
Print: foil blocking and letterpress by Tielen Boxtel
Paper: Pop Set Virgin Pulp Black by Antalis
Paper compliments card: Sementes/Seed by Moinho recycled cotton paper
