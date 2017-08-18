MOI - New Nordic Design Visual Identity

MOI - New Nordic Design

Moi is a scandinavian furniture brands store. Based in Bogotá - Colombia. I was hired in the early days of 2016 to create visual identity, stationery and packaging design. Originally they created a brand tagline "New European Design". But I has replaced it for a more proper. "New Nordic Design". I find inspiration in nordic flags shape. I divide the flag cross in 4 and from there I created every symbol to represent the products, dining, bedroom, chairs, sofa. The primary colors is exactly of ones use in Denmark flag (Red), Sweden (blue) and yellow also of swedish flag. Here a small tribute to the scandinavian design. I will update this case so soon with new and exciting pieces of packaging and addtional details.











