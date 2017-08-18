Robinsson Cravents
Medellín, Colombia
Message
Message
MOI - New Nordic Design Visual Identity
3165
473
33
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection

MOI - New Nordic Design

Moi is a scandinavian furniture brands store. Based in Bogotá - Colombia. I was hired in the early days of 2016 to create visual identity, stationery and packaging design. Originally they created a brand tagline "New European Design". But I has replaced it for a more proper. "New Nordic Design". I find inspiration in nordic flags shape. I divide the flag cross in 4 and  from there I created every symbol to represent the products, dining, bedroom, chairs, sofa. The primary colors is exactly of ones use in Denmark flag (Red), Sweden (blue) and yellow also of swedish flag. Here a small tribute to the scandinavian design. I will update this case so soon with new and exciting pieces of packaging and addtional details.



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.