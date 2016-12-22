Hubert & Fischer
New York, NY, USA
Message
25 Years ZF Art Foundation
2183
128
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/22/2016
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Book design for the 25th anniversary of ZF Art Foundation. The comprehensive publication documents the development of the foundation including al… Read More
    Book design for the 25th anniversary of ZF Art Foundation. The comprehensive publication documents the development of the foundation including all exhibitions from the last 25 years at the Zeppelin Museum Friedrichshafen. The motivation that led to its founding, personalities behind it and all collaborators, artists and musicians. The book is published by modo Verlag. Read Less
    Published: