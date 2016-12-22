25 Years ZF Art Foundation

About

Book design for the 25th anniversary of ZF Art Foundation. The comprehensive publication documents the development of the foundation including all exhibitions from the last 25 years at the Zeppelin Museum Friedrichshafen. The motivation that led to its founding, personalities behind it and all collaborators, artists and musicians. The book is published by modo Verlag. Read Less

