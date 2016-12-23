Mr Porter/Net-A-Porter Christmas Campaign 2016

NET-A-PORTER / MR PORTER
Gifts All Wrapped Up
Christmas Campaign 2016
This summer I've been asked from Mr Porter & Net-A-Porter to take part to their Christmas campaign.
The project has been implemented along the way with few other wonderful key characters:
Helen & Joel from Dutch Uncle Agency took an extreme care in coordinating and facilitating
the whole creative process.
Georgie, Ed and Lana from Animade made an incredible 1 minute spot for the same campaign,
making me feel so lucky to have had the chance to work with them.
The overall project made by a series of assets has then been spread all over the globe: from London to
Honk Kong in magazines and viral ADs as well as on walls, trams and cabs.
Over 35 different female characters has been drawn
ready to be be used in the print campaign
as standalone subjects as well as
illustrations interacting with real photo objects.
Another male characters set of more of 35 subjects
split between single and group actions
has been asked for the male N-A-P twin site:
Mr Porter
The way characters are dressed matches real life clothes and accessories
taken from the 2017 N-A-P & Mr Porters selection.
✽
✽
For the one minute spot a lot of ideas and thoughts were conceived.
The very first idea I had was this sort of steampunk/fantasy machine populated by tiny characters
which magically wrapped all the items people purchase through
the N-A-P on line shops.
The original idea has changesd, a more coherent narrative has been built around it.
I worked hard on the assets to visualize the thoughts that were add little by little.
The one following is a little selection.
Everything magically took life thanks
to the awsome guys of Animade,
of whom I was a long time fan.
✽
Sit and relax now, and enjoy the magic thanks to the Animade Team:
Creative Directors: Tom Judd and Ed Barrett
Producer: Georgie Lister-Fell
Senior Animator: Lana Simanenkova
Animators: Russell Etheridge, Stewart Harvey, Milo Targett, Alex Lund, Ricard Badia, Emmanuelle Walker, Noriko Ishibe, Mehdi Alibeygi, Tim McCourt, James Hatley and Joe Le Huquet
Illustrator: Simone Massoni
Artist Management: Dutch Uncle
Client: Mr Porter
Producer: Georgie Lister-Fell
Senior Animator: Lana Simanenkova
Animators: Russell Etheridge, Stewart Harvey, Milo Targett, Alex Lund, Ricard Badia, Emmanuelle Walker, Noriko Ishibe, Mehdi Alibeygi, Tim McCourt, James Hatley and Joe Le Huquet
Illustrator: Simone Massoni
Artist Management: Dutch Uncle
Client: Mr Porter
✽