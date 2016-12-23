Mr Porter/Net-A-Porter Christmas Campaign 2016





This summer I've been asked from Mr Porter & Net-A-Porter to take part to their Christmas campaign.

The project has been implemented along the way with few other wonderful key characters:





Helen & Joel from Dutch Uncle Agency took an extreme care in coordinating and facilitating

the whole creative process.





Georgie, Ed and Lana from Animade made an incredible 1 minute spot for the same campaign,

making me feel so lucky to have had the chance to work with them.





The overall project made by a series of assets has then been spread all over the globe: from London to

Honk Kong in magazines and viral ADs as well as on walls, trams and cabs.



