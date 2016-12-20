Lego Marvel Avengers (Keyart and promotional renderings for Lego Avengers the video game)
I got the opportunity to Legolize iconic scenes from Ironman, Captain America, Thor to the Avengers Marvel movie franchise. Final color image production time range from 4 to 15 days to complete depending on the complexity of the composition.
Hulk VS Hulk Buster
3D layout
Final Image
Ironman III at the Ship Dock
New elements were added to populate and balance the scene when assembling the 3D shot while keeping the composition intact.
Final Image
Captain America Vs Red Skull on Catwalk
Final Image
The Avengers Age of Ultron Final Battle
This is one of the more intensive scene I have worked on due to the amount of thing happening in the shot.
Here is a composite of bits and pieces of walls from in game screenshots to fill the background negative space.
Build the 3D environment to frame the overall space.
A test to blend the foreground and background together.
Bring on the Lego mayhem.
Light Test
Final Image with EFX
Teaser AD
E3 2015 Banner
Civil War DLC Character Pack (comp & final render)
Spider-man DLC Pack (comp & final render)
ANT-MAN DLC Pack