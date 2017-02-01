Hannes Ahremark
Gothenburg, Sweden
Message
To Sweden Through Dublin - Publication
3220
471
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net1/2/2017
Project Featured On:
SVA Portfolios12/27/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Hannes Ahremark
Gothenburg, Sweden
Message
To Sweden Through Dublin - Publication
3220
471
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net1/2/2017
Project Featured On:
SVA Portfolios12/27/2016
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A publication criticising the Dublin Regulation.
    Published:


Thanks!

Visit our website to see the full project in higher quality:



​​​​​​​