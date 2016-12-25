Mikel Muruzabal
Pamplona, Spain
Esenzia Orchestra
2625
329
19
Behance.net12/25/2016
    Image making for the singer Serafin Zubiri and the orchestra Esenzia. Serafin Zubiri is a spanish singer and songwriter who has made many recordings in the past. Now he returns to the road with Esenzia orchestra, and they needed promotional material for web, posters, etc. After several tests, we decided to make the compositions in CGI, which allowed us to adapt the spaces, shapes and colors to each scene. Client/ Franziska Estudio Art Direction/ Mikel Muruzabal Read Less
    Published: