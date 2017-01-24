Multiple Owners
less . Gdańsk, Poland
Gosia Perkowska Gdańsk, Poland
Martyna Wędzicka Gdańsk, Poland
Deker - rebranding
    Deker Patissier & Chocolatier is a leading confectionary and café chain based in Poland. We delivered complete rebranding and visual identity design – from packaging, through promotional objects, to interior design concept. Read Less
rebranding: less.
art direction: less.
packaging design: less.
interior design: Studio Potorska
interior photoshoot: Tom Kurek 
packaging&identity photoshoot: less.

less. + tom kurek + studio potorska ​​​​​​​