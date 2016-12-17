Fan Courier - An Ordinary Day

Fan Courier is a local courier service company, which like any other company in the field, encounters all sorts of unusual situations in their day to day activity, situations that inevitably lead to delivery delays. And, because people aren't usually familiarised with the day to day hassle a courier has to deal with, Fan Courier teamed up with Marks, a romanian advertising agency, and thought up the campaign "An Ordinary Day", in which they talk about the types of situations they most often encounter. I worked on five illustrations for this campaign, all ending up being used on billboards all over the country.







Team

Bogdan Moraru - Creative Director

Mia Munteanu - Client Service Director



Raluca Blană - Account Manager

Daian Man - Art Director

Sabina Stănciucu - Copywriter