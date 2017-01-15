Multiple Owners
A True Story - Deb
1944
    A True Story is an animated series honoring six organizations with innovative local approaches to pressing issues affecting communities across the country. This is the true story of Deb. Read Less
Commissioned by The Atlantic & Allstate, A True Story is an animated series honoring six organizations with innovative local approaches to pressing issues affecting communities across the country. These are the true stories of individuals who were impacted by the work of the winning organizations.
This is the true story of Deb who was impacted by the work of the winning organization by helping her to follow a path a to succeed besides a dramatic episode in her life.
Storyboard.
Color Key.
Character Design.
Backgrounds.
Process.
Styleframes.
Credits:

Directed by: Edgar Ferrer & Guille Comin
Producer: Edgar Ferrer
Creative Direction: Guille Comin
Art Direction: Elda Broglio
Art Production Coordinator: Paola Ovejeros
Storyboard: Guille Comin
Illustration: Elda Broglio, Cynthia Alonso
Cel Animation: Anne-Lou Erambert, Guille Comin
2D/3D Animation: Edgar Ferrer
Clean Up: Guille Comin, Celia Ibañez Lamuño
Compositing: Edgar Ferrer
Script: The Atlantic
Music & Sound Design: Aimar Molero