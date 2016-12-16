Discover
HART CAFE Branding
Branding
Graphic Design
Interior Design
HART CAFE Branding
Branding
Graphic Design
Interior Design
HART CAFE Branding Identity & Graphic Design : TRIANGLE-STUDIO Interior Design : Sasai Project
PEACOCK 7 TEA TIME Packaging
by
TRIANGLE STUDIO
1024
8553
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Packaging
Sewoon Plaza and Makers Graphic Design
by
TRIANGLE STUDIO
2428
35868
Featured On:
10/23/2016
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
COSRX Mini Packaging for sample
by
TRIANGLE STUDIO
735
7309
Featured On:
10/2/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Packaging
MAKE ME LOVELY CUSHION Packaging
by
TRIANGLE STUDIO
1482
14094
Featured On:
8/8/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Packaging
PEACOCK RICH MILK TEA Packaging
by
TRIANGLE STUDIO
583
7697
Featured On:
9/2/2016
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Packaging
View Complete Profile →
