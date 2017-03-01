This is LAUNCH

About

LAUNCH is the new title for the Graduation Show of AKV|St.Joost. The concept for the 2016 edition is build on two simple words; ‘This is’. We e… Read More

LAUNCH is the new title for the Graduation Show of AKV|St.Joost. The concept for the 2016 edition is build on two simple words; ‘This is’. We emphasised the campaign around two main characteristics that the student encounters during the process: honesty and relevancy. Both a vital part of the graduation show. An honest and open environment where the students and their work are the main focus, the relevant factor. A place where they can let their voices be heard and their work be seen. The visual style mirrors those two main characteristics with a minimalistic — un-brand — design that’s completely set in black and white, accompanied by the ‘honest’ taglines following the ‘relevant’: This is... Studio Naam worked on a big variety of visual elements, all adding up to one outcome; a large turnout of visitors. Read Less

Published: