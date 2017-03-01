LAUNCH is the new title for the Graduation Show of AKV|St.Joost.
The concept for the 2016 edition is build on two simple words; 'This is'.

We emphasised the campaign around two main characteristics that the student encounters during the process: honesty and relevancy. Both a vital part of the graduation show. An honest and open environment where the students and their work are the main focus, the relevant factor. A place where they can let their voices be heard and their work be seen.
The visual style mirrors those two main characteristics with a minimalistic — un-brand — design that’s completely set in black and white, accompanied by the ‘honest’ taglines following the ‘relevant’: This is...
LAUNCH is the new title for the Graduation Show of AKV|St.Joost.
The concept for the 2016 edition is build on two simple words; ‘This is’.
We emphasised the campaign around two main characteristics that the student encounters during the process: honesty and relevancy. Both a vital part of the graduation show. An honest and open environment where the students and their work are the main focus, the relevant factor. A place where they can let their voices be heard and their work be seen.
The visual style mirrors those two main characteristics with a minimalistic — un-brand — design that’s completely set in black and white, accompanied by the ‘honest’ taglines following the ‘relevant’: This is...
Studio Naam worked on a big variety of visual elements, all adding up to one outcome; a large turnout of visitors.