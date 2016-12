About

The Klod typeface is a stencil typeface constructed on the bases of the Garamond style. This typeface is based on research realized with Anton Haesendonck and Xavier Lecuyer in 2015. Stencil Serif Typeface Weights : Regular, Medium, Bold, Italic Reg/Med/Bold You can purchase the font family and download the specimen on my website Read Less

