About

Bunny Hill is an online shop of toys and goods for kids interior, focused on beauty and quality. All products are made from sustainable materials, according with the highest international standards. They are created with love and care about kids, but perfect for adults too. The range includes a large selection of goods from Scandinavian brands. This was the starting point for brand identity design. Simple and clear logo got smooth and rounded shapes. White colour, inherent in the traditional swedish design, imparted shining, warm and friendly atmosphere. For Bunny Hill there were also refreshed packaging concept and official website. Read Less

