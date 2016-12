About

In collaboration with DADADA studio we developed identity for keðja contemporary dance workshop. “keðja” represents the main goal of the biggest… Read More

In collaboration with DADADA studio we developed identity for keðja contemporary dance workshop. “keðja” represents the main goal of the biggest platform for the Nordic-Baltic contemporary dance community - to connect and through this connection, to develop the concept of and possibilities for contemporary dance in the Nordic-Baltic region. Read Less

Published: