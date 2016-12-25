Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Mayra Monobe
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Built
Graphic Design
1711
343
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/25/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Mayra Monobe
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Built
Graphic Design
1711
343
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/25/2016
Add to Collection
About
About
Identity for Barcelona based Architecture studio built
Published:
Built identity
Corporate identity for Barcelona based Architecture studio built.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Mayra Monobe
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
M-penta
by
Mayra Monobe
336
1674
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Machine series greeting cards
by
Mayra Monobe
64
328
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Urban-Think Tank's website
by
Mayra Monobe
258
2058
Featured On:
12/6/2015
Graphic Design
,
Web Design
Urban-Think Tank
by
Mayra Monobe
1062
7014
Featured On:
1/17/2016
Graphic Design
,
Branding
The Practice
by
Mayra Monobe
777
5821
Featured On:
1/2/2016
Graphic Design
,
Branding
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Identity for Barcelona based Architecture studio built
Published:
Credits
Mayra Monobe
Barcelona, Spain
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
architecture
identity
elegant
minimalist
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2016 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps