AORTA .
Gothenburg, Sweden
Message
DEMENTIA
1155
158
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/30/2016
Project Featured On:
Photography12/23/2016
Hasselblad
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
AORTA .
Gothenburg, Sweden
Message
DEMENTIA
1155
158
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/30/2016
Project Featured On:
Photography12/23/2016
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Hasselblad
  • About

    About

    Portraits of old Swedish people with dementia in last stage hospice.
    Published: