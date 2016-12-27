About

We made a publication out of this experimental series of photos about texture and modeling properties of different materials such as fabric, paper and aluminum. The photography / digital collage project consists in a mixture between portrait and object photography in raw conditions (no artificial light). The photographs were then printed and scanned in order to achieve another layer of texture.The publication was made afterwards and we added the element of color to our modeling/texture study. The compositions with printed photos and color paper were placed directly in the scanner so there was not that much of editing here :~) Read Less

