Andrew Fairclough
Sydney, Australia
adidas Light Activated Murals
    Kindred Studio was commissioned to create three light activated murals to launch the new adidas AlphaBOUNCE XENO on Black Friday, 2016. As a nod to adidas' reflective XENO technology, each mural was stencilled using an almost invisible spray paint which reflects bright light (similar to a highway safety marker) when exposed to direct light from a camera flash, phone or headlights.  New Yorkers were challenged to be the first to score free pairs of adidas AlphaBOUNCE XENO's via a scavenger hunt with @1st Insinct, @Humzadeas and @RobinNYC dropping clues to locate the murals across Nolita, Williamsburg and Bushwick.  The first 25 people to find the mural at each location unlocked free pairs from a van with lockers full of AlphaBOUNCE XENO's waiting around the corner. Read Less
adidas

LIGHT REFLECTIVE MURALS

Kindred Studio was commissioned to create three light activated murals to launch the new adidas AlphaBOUNCE XENO on Black Friday, 2016. As a nod to adidas' reflective XENO technology, each mural was stencilled using an almost invisible spray paint which reflects bright light (similar to a highway safety marker) when exposed to direct light from a camera flash, phone or headlights. 

New Yorkers were challenged to be the first to score free pairs of adidas AlphaBOUNCE XENO's via a scavenger hunt with @1st Insinct, @Humzadeas and @RobinNYC dropping clues to locate the murals across Nolita, Williamsburg and Bushwick.  The first 25 people to find the mural at each location unlocked free pairs from a van with lockers full of AlphaBOUNCE XENO's waiting around the corner.