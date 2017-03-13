Adidas Light Activated Murals

About

Kindred Studio was commissioned to create three light activated murals to launch the new adidas AlphaBOUNCE XENO on Black Friday, 2016. As a nod to adidas' reflective XENO technology, each mural was stencilled using an almost invisible spray paint which reflects bright light (similar to a highway safety marker) when exposed to direct light from a camera flash, phone or headlights. New Yorkers were challenged to be the first to score free pairs of adidas AlphaBOUNCE XENO's via a scavenger hunt with @1st Insinct, @Humzadeas and @RobinNYC dropping clues to locate the murals across Nolita, Williamsburg and Bushwick. The first 25 people to find the mural at each location unlocked free pairs from a van with lockers full of AlphaBOUNCE XENO's waiting around the corner. Read Less

