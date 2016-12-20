Human of Somewhere :
The fantastic Non-Story
or
Science-fiction book:
Quantum Chromatographologistique
and
Alien eye's
All these picture are snapshot, with a compact camera and a powerfull hotshoe flash with color gel, i like the fact that they look staged but it the total opposit, all the personne are total stranger i encounter during i shoot the background i basically ask the first personne i see. Each photograph have a story behind but i'm not humain of NY and i don't want to make you cry. because everybody are unique like everybody
