Benoit Paillé
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Message
Human of somewhere
6961
314
15
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/20/2016



Human of Somewhere : 
The fantastic Non-Story
or
Science-fiction book:
 Quantum Chromatographologistique
 and 
Alien eye's






        All these picture are snapshot, with a compact camera and a powerfull hotshoe flash with color gel, i like the fact that they look staged but it the total opposit, all the personne are total stranger i encounter during i shoot the background i basically ask the first personne i see. Each photograph have a story behind but i'm not humain of NY and i don't want to make you cry. because everybody are unique like everybody




Print Available :
16x20inch Edition of 50
 24x30inch edition of 7  
 44x60inch Edition of 3
Info: https://gbuffer.myportfolio.com/print