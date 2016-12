Liment Website

About

Created in Mexico City, Liment offers home food delivery services through a variety of healthy and easy-to-prepare under 45 minute recipes. Liment offers a different menu each week allowing its customers to sign up and order different recipes with fresh seasonal ingredients in exact amounts allowing them to cook step by step meals from home. Anagrama developed an interactive and functional platform that, in simple steps, allows users to register from any device and subscribe to weekly updates. We designed a friendly interface utilizing bright and clear colors while retaining the clean look & feel that distinguishes the brand accompanied by photographs under our art direction guidance. Anagrama also developed the platform backend in which the different plans offered by Liment and its variety of recipes are made and structured, considering food preference and localization data for each customer. Read Less

Published: