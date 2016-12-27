Romain Bucaille
Paris, France
Peugeot 3008 & 5008 - The Making Of
    Making of the design process of the new Peugeot 3008  and the new Peugeot 5008, inside the Style Peugeot.
PEUGEOT 3008 | 5008


2016 > Making of the design process of the new Peugeot 3008 
and the new Peugeot 5008, inside the Style Peugeot.
 
> Exterior design of the 3008 by Sebastien Criquet
> Exterior design of the 5008 by Sandeep Bhambra
> Interior design by Guillaume Daniel, Damien Deberdt, Bertrand Rapatel 
> Colors and trims by Elodie Roux
> Design managers Yann Beurel, Erwin Museur, Eric Dejoux
> Press images by Peugeot ILab Team

> Photo making of by Romain Bucaille

The New 3008



The New 5008


