Peugeot 3008 & 5008 - The Making Of

PEUGEOT 3008 | 5008







2016 > Making of the design process of the new Peugeot 3008

and the new Peugeot 5008, i nside the Style Peugeot.



> Exterior design of the 3008 by Sebastien Criquet

> Exterior design of the 5008 by Sandeep Bhambra

> Interior design by Guillaume Daniel, Damien Deberdt, Bertrand Rapatel

> Colors and trims by Elodie Roux

> Design managers Yann Beurel, Erwin Museur, Eric Dejoux

> Press images by Peugeot ILab Team





> Photo making of by Romain Bucaille



