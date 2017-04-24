LSTW Magazine - Issue 01

LSTW is a Montreal-based queer magazine that has a mandate to broaden access to LGBTQ+ communities through art, culture and politics. With that in mind, we aim to celebrate role models, promote diversity and shine a spotlight on pan-Canadian lesbian culture in a new way.
You can get the first issue at https://lezspreadtheword.com/en/magazine/
Emilie Deshaies – Art Director
Daphnée Brisson-Cardin – Graphic Designer
Kelly Jacob – Photographer
Marianne Gauthier – Content producer
Claire Gaillard – Editor-in-Chief
Stephanie Verge – Co-Editor-in-Chief
Florence Gagnon – President, LSTW
Léonie LeBoeuf – Vice-President, LSTW
*Magazine shoot: Kelly Jacob. Art Direction: Carolyne De Bellefeuille