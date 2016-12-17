Van Gansewinkel - Infographics

Rutger Paulusse
Amsterdam, Netherlands
    I was asked to create an infographic for Van Gansewinkels’s new website ‘Afval Bestaat Niet’ (‘Waste Doesn’t Exist’) that takes you through all t… Read More
    I was asked to create an infographic for Van Gansewinkels’s new website ‘Afval Bestaat Niet’ (‘Waste Doesn’t Exist’) that takes you through all the steps of recycling waste and Van Gansewinkel’s workflow. After that I was approached to make a second one for their 'Minerals' website. Read Less
