Q–link
Branding
Graphic Design
1716
241
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
2/25/2017"
Logo design and brand identity at G2K for a new public transport bus system in the greater Groningen city area. Simple to understand and simple to use for the public at large.
design Rudmer van Hulzen at
G2K
photography
wij zijn kees
G2KxPIT
by
Rudmer van Hulzen
403
26582
Featured On:
2/17/2017
Graphic Design
,
Branding
,
Web Design
Cultuurbedrijf
by
Rudmer van Hulzen
23
284
Branding
,
Graphic Design
Grand Theatre Groningen
by
Rudmer van Hulzen
34
190
Branding
,
Typography
,
Graphic Design
Brisk ICT
by
Rudmer van Hulzen
11
180
Graphic Design
,
Branding
TEDxGroningen
by
Rudmer van Hulzen
54
378
Branding
,
Graphic Design
Basic Info
Logo design and brand identity at G2K for a new public transport bus system in the greater Groningen city area. Simple to understand and simple to use for the public at large.
Credits
Rudmer van Hulzen
Groningen, Netherlands
Tags
Rudmer van Hulzen
q-link
public transport
bus
bus service
branding
logo
graphic design
Livery
circular
