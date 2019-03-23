Discover
Editorial Illustrations for Lenny Letter
Katty Huertas
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/23/2019
Illustrations for Lenny Letter
These are some of the illustrations I've been lucky enough to create for Lenny Letter for several of their issues from 2015-2017.
Click on the pink to go to the articles.
AD: Laia Garcia and Molly Elizalde
"
When a "Routine" Exam Feels Like an Assault"
by Barbara Ehrenreich
"
The Attorney Who Helps Traumatized Nations Heal
"
by Linday Gellman
Lenny Letter No. 112
"Her, Too: My Mother, and the Legacy of Abuse"
by Joy Bryant
Lenny Letter No. 103
"You Think You White"
by Maisy Card
Lenny Letter No. 99
"The System Failed My Cousin"
by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Lenny Letter No. 88
"How I Learned to Masturbate as a Mormon"
by Brooke Barker
Lenny Letter No. 79
"Bonus Moms"
by Gillian Jacobs
Lenny Letter No. 70
"Brave"
by Amy
Silverman
Lenny Letter No. 60
"Transforming Pain Into Power"
by Ai-jen Poo
Lenny Letter No. 56
"The Ephemerides"
by Laia Garcia and Letter No. 41
"The Freedom of a Ponytail"
by Keah Brown
Lenny Letter No. 33
"In Sickness, Health, and Bangs"
by Caroline Kepnes
Save to Collection
December 3rd, 2016
Colombian Folk Tales—Book Cover Design
Katty Huertas
18
103
Hyphenated Identities
Katty Huertas
26
164
The Woofker Post—Fictional Illustrated Newspaper
Katty Huertas
20
151
Lightheaded
Katty Huertas
137
808
Mim's—Milk Carton Packaging Design
Katty Huertas
12
138
3D Balloon Animals
Katty Huertas
11
58
Rose Colored Glasses—Storyboard
Katty Huertas
1
3
Stay Off Your Lane—Personal Comic
Katty Huertas
4
22
Purrberg Financial-AR (Augmented Reality)
Katty Huertas
5
62
Never ending cats
Katty Huertas
43
246
Owners
Katty Huertas
Baltimore, MD, USA
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Animation
,
digital illustration
portrait
female artist
female illustration
Political Art
Editorial Illustration
Pink art
Primary colors
Digital Drawing
lenny letter
