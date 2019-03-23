Editorial Illustrations for Lenny Letter
Katty Huertas
Featured In
Behance.net
 Illustrations for Lenny Letter
These are some of the illustrations I've been lucky enough to create for Lenny Letter for several of their issues from 2015-2017.
Click on the pink to go to the articles.
AD: Laia Garcia and Molly Elizalde
Lenny Letter No. 112  "Her, Too: My Mother, and the Legacy of Abuse" by Joy Bryant
Lenny Letter No. 103  "You Think You White" by Maisy Card

Lenny Letter No. 99  "The System Failed My Cousin" by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

Lenny Letter No. 88  "How I Learned to Masturbate as a Mormon" by Brooke Barker
Lenny Letter No. 79  "Bonus Moms" by Gillian Jacobs
Lenny Letter No. 70  "Brave" by Amy Silverman 
Lenny Letter No. 60  "Transforming Pain Into Power" by Ai-jen Poo 

Lenny Letter No. 56  "The Ephemerides" by Laia Garcia and Letter No. 41 "The Freedom of a Ponytail" by Keah Brown
Lenny Letter No. 33  "In Sickness, Health, and Bangs" by Caroline Kepnes
Editorial Illustrations for Lenny Letter
66
421
5
Published:
Katty Huertas

    Owners

    Katty Huertas Baltimore, MD, USA

    Editorial Illustrations for Lenny Letter

    Editorial illustrations made for Lenny Letter 2015-2017
    66
    421
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.