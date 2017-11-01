About

In the fall of 2015, we were asked by the Target Creative Team to rethink and completely redesign the packaging of their Archer Farms coffee assortment. Re-launching with an expanded offering and a stronger focus on fair and direct trade, our design solution had to clearly indicate various key attributes, taste cues with compelling region and origin stories across a wide range of products. We worked with illustrators Adrian Johnson and Tom Haugomat to create close to 40 custom illustrations to tell the story of how and where the coffee was grown. The unified grid system at the top of each bag allows the guests at Target to quickly navigate through the Archer Farms offering on shelf. The black labels indicate fair trade, direct trade and organic blends. Archer Farms is exclusively sold at Target, the second-largest discount retailer in the United States. Credits: Agency: Collins Chief Creative Officer: Brian Collins Design Director: Jules Tardy Designer: Flora Chan Producer: Courtney Shares Target Creative: Creative Director: David Hartman Associate Creative Director: Steve Jockisch Designers: Brad Norr, Luke Hunt Read Less

