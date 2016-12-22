About

The Syndical comes together as collaborative teams providing energy and creativity to the specific needs of a project and/or brand. They are a collective and a family of free thinkers and free spirits in constant cultural dialogue and creative iteration. Synergy and collaboration amongst a group of selected artists, stylists, brand creators, photographers, talent spotters, addicts of the avant-garde and like minded innovative thinkers. “To Show or Not to Show” is the main idea for this visual identity. Graphic elements play, interact with each other to create radical situations, when either images and text collapse, expand and overlap each other to create feelings of intrigue or either speak in a straight forward tone with the use of big size type and left aligned layouts. The idea is to play and push things to it’s limits taking bold decisions. Read Less

