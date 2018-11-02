Jelle Zweegers
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Cultuur Eindhoven identity
4755
446
23
    Cultuur Eindhoven is the cultural policy foundation of the municipality of Eindhoven and stimulates the development of art and culture. Together … Read More
    Cultuur Eindhoven is the cultural policy foundation of the municipality of Eindhoven and stimulates the development of art and culture. Together with Yorit Kluitman (Staat van Dienst) & Johan Moorman (Spielerei) we designed and developed a visual identity system with communication concept. (webdevelopment: Jeroen Braspenning) Cultuur Eindhoven connects the city with its cultural institutes and citizenry. We visualized this connection as a system that connects the logo to the DNA of the city. Read Less
