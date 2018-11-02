Cultuur Eindhoven identity

Cultuur Eindhoven is the cultural policy foundation of the municipality of Eindhoven and stimulates the development of art and culture. Together … Read More
Cultuur Eindhoven is the cultural policy foundation of the municipality of Eindhoven and stimulates the development of art and culture. Together with Yorit Kluitman (Staat van Dienst) & Johan Moorman (Spielerei) we designed and developed a visual identity system with communication concept. (webdevelopment: Jeroen Braspenning)
Cultuur Eindhoven connects the city with its cultural institutes and citizenry.
We visualized this connection as a system that connects the logo to the DNA of the city.
