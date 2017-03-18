About

Cloqk is a modern and exclusive watch retail concept created by Kamilla Lee , Russian premier luxury watch company. Especially curated to cater t… Read More

Cloqk is a modern and exclusive watch retail concept created by Kamilla Lee , Russian premier luxury watch company. Especially curated to cater to the younger generation of watch aficionados in Russia, Cloqk features a collection that includes some of the best luxury watch brands in the world including Instrmnt, Zenith, Creme and Baume & Mercier, amongst others Read Less

Published: