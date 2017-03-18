Multiple Owners
Alexander Shmelev Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
Ania Shmeleva Москва, Russian Federation
CLoQK
21408
2588
173
Behance.net
    Cloqk is a modern and exclusive watch retail concept created by Kamilla Lee , Russian premier luxury watch company. Especially curated to cater to the younger generation of watch aficionados in Russia, Cloqk features a collection that includes some of the best luxury watch brands in the world including Instrmnt, Zenith, Creme and Baume & Mercier, amongst others Read Less
