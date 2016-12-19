Gloomorama

About

These series, initially illustrated by Benedikt Rugar and re-created in CGI by our team, show five surreal and dramatic scenes, including a voracious tongue, a gloomy pool situation, a bank notes race, a coconut bankrupt and some bouncing cauldrons around a hairy parasol. Details that only just manage to suggest stories, perhaps even sounds, in what could be a precious but grotesque still-life or a frozen frame of an impossible film. Read Less

