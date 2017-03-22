Janne Iivonen
Brighton, United Kingdom
Editorial and commercial illustrations 2016
Editorial and commercial illustrations 2016
    Editorial, spot and cover illustrations commissioned for various clients in 2016. Clients include: Ace & Tate, Robb Report, TIME, GQ, Esquire, Wired, Financial Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Tiffany & CO, Lufthansa, Porter Airlines, Toyota, WWD, Runner's World and others. Read Less
A selection of cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in 2016. 

Clients include: 
Ace & Tate, Robb Report, TIME, GQ, Esquire, Wired, Financial Times, The Guardian, 
The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Tiffany & CO, Lufthansa, Porter Airlines, Toyota, Berenberg, WWD, Footwear News, Runner's World, Brummell Magazine, Image Magazine, Report Magazine, Panorama Icon Magazine, Milwaukee Health Magazine, Spectator Life, Ultra Travel Magazine, House & Garden and Shortlist.    
The Washington Post
Spectator Life
Esquire
The Little Watch Book
The Guardian
Report Magazine
Footwear News
The Wall Street Journal
GQ
Esquire / Tiffany & Co
Berenberg
Lufthansa
Panorama ICON Magazine
Ace & Tate
Toyota
Image Magazine
Self Initiated Work
Robb Report UK
TIME
Financial Times
Wired
Milwaukee Health
re:porter
Brummell Magazine
Runner's World
WWD
Wired World 2017
Ultra Travel Magazine
Financial Times
House & Garden
Shortlist