Various illustrations. Set 15.

This one is self initiated illusrtation to Guardian's article 'We cannot celebrate revolutionary Russian art – it is brutal propaganda'.
However, illustration turned out to be about today's Russia. Brutal and aggressive behavior, worsening of Syrian catastrophe, murder of thousands of people there, vile invasion into Ukraine, endless lies, murders of own opposition leaders, rapidly growing censorship and deteriorating of economic situation is always possible to cover with former greatness of dead Soviet Union. More military parades, more national consolidation!