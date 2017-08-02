Sergiy Maidukov
Kyiv, Ukraine
Various illustrations. Set 15.
    Adobe Photoshop

    Ink Paper Gouache
    Some recent illustrations which I've made during last few months. There are pictures for various clients including Royal British Dance Academy, Panorama mag, architectural bureau 2B, etc. Read Less
The Dimentions. Huge poster for private interiour, client: architectural bureau 2B Group
This one is for British RAD. They have new classes where ballet mixes with fitness. The question is -- is it still ballet? Or is it already fitness? Thanks David, you are the best AD in the world!
Boys to be brave. An original article is about masculinity and mental health. And psychic traumas.
This one is self initiated illusrtation to Guardian's article 'We cannot celebrate revolutionary Russian art – it is brutal propaganda'.
However, illustration turned out to be about today's Russia. Brutal and aggressive behavior, worsening of Syrian catastrophe, murder of thousands of people there, vile invasion into Ukraine, endless lies, murders of own opposition leaders, rapidly growing censorship and deteriorating of economic situation is always possible to cover with former greatness of dead Soviet Union. More military parades, more national consolidation!
Live trees. For Panorama inflight mag.
An autumn office depression.
Climate migration. For Panorama magazine.
Just a Sunday doodle
Music poster for LOW.
Another one music poster for LOW
A Phubbing.