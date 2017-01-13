René Bieder
Berlin, Germany
Milliard / Typefamily
Behance.net
    Milliard is a sharp and contemporary family of 22 fonts, taking inspiration from grotesk typefaces developed in the early twentieth century. Its … Read More
    Milliard is a sharp and contemporary family of 22 fonts, taking inspiration from grotesk typefaces developed in the early twentieth century. Its open counters on lowercase "a", "c" or "e" allow for great legibility in small text sizes, supporting an unobtrusive, clear and modern appearance. When set in headlines, Milliard reveals a part humanistic, part geometric voice ranging from elegant and open thin weights to athletic and powerful heavy weights. Milliard comes with many opentype features including stylistic sets, old style numbers, arrows and many more making it a perfect choice for professional type setting in any digital or analog surrounding that requires a clear and modern voice. Download Milliard on http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/rene-bieder/milliard/ Read Less
Download on Myfonts