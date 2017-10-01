Multiple Owners
Creogram Branding&Digital Agency Katowice, Poland
Piotr Petki™ Laskosz Katowice, Poland
Maciej Mucha Katowice, Poland
Krzysztof Nowak Ruda Śląska, Poland
Piotr Wojtczak Katowice, Poland
Mateusz Skawinski Katowice, Poland
Cris Labno Cracow, Poland
Przemek Kowal Olesno, Poland
Dawid Sieńko Krakow, Poland
Infoscan
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Infoscan is an innovative company dealing with remote diagnostics and monitoring of Breathing Disorders During Sleep. We had a few things in mind while we were creating a visual identity for Infoscan. We wanted to show aesthetics associated with modernity, security, telemedicine and professionalism. The logo design suggests an expanding GSM network. It may also be linked with nature - like a drop that just touched the surface of the water and causes waves. Read Less
    Published:
