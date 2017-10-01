About

Infoscan is an innovative company dealing with remote diagnostics and monitoring of Breathing Disorders During Sleep. We had a few things in mind while we were creating a visual identity for Infoscan. We wanted to show aesthetics associated with modernity, security, telemedicine and professionalism. The logo design suggests an expanding GSM network. It may also be linked with nature - like a drop that just touched the surface of the water and causes waves. Read Less

