Multiple Owners
justyna stasik Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Vladimir Marchukov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Pfizer - Active and 50+ for The New York Times
    Together with T Brand Studio - brand marketing unit of The New York Times and Vladimir Marchukov we created set of illustrations and short animat… Read More
    Together with T Brand Studio - brand marketing unit of The New York Times and Vladimir Marchukov we created set of illustrations and short animated video for the New York Times article about Prevnar13 - a vaccine that protects you from pneumococcal pneumonia after the age of 50. Client - Pfizer / The New York Times Agency - T Brand Studio Illustration - Justyna Stasik Animation - Vladimir Marchukov Art Direction - Sophie Butcher (T Brand Studio) Read Less
