Pfizer - Active and 50+ for The New York Times

Together with T Brand Studio - brand marketing unit of The New York Times and Vladimir Marchukov we created set of illustrations and short animated video for the New York Times article about Prevnar13 - a vaccine that protects you from pneumococcal pneumonia after the age of 50.
Client - Pfizer / The New York Times
Agency - T Brand Studio
Illustration - Justyna Stasik
Animation - Vladimir Marchukov
Art Direction - Sophie Butcher (T Brand Studio) Read Less
