Aristophanes Birds

In direct collaboration with the director and the troupe we decided to promote the Birds through the promotion of the actors. Every actor-bird is at the center of a separate image, which in combination with the others make up the overall identity of the show. The actors transform themselves into birds, the troupe is a "flock."

The choice of the different promotion on the internet managed to impress a wider audience. The surreal graphic elements in a white background that dominated the photos, gif and videos, with the vivid colors, full-body bird costumes that the actors were dressed in and the music (based on the voices of the troupe) that is pleasantly intriguing, constituted the promotion of a performance while not being necessarily aesthetically identical with the performance itself but enhancing the points that make it unique. We certainly don't overlook the fact that some people took the aesthetics we proposed "literally" and expected to see "feathers" in Epidaurus, but we still believe that most of the people understood the particularity of this promotion process.