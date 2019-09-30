Silence ll series

S I L E N C E I I series



"Silence is the lack of audible sound or presence of sounds of very low intensity."









The Silence series are created out of interest for the absence of sound witnessed in different locations around the world. Capturing the feeling invoked by the place, all these places have

a certain tranquility where remoteness stands out.





Silence I

silence. In these series, the mood and tones are set in a way I could lay focus on the

characteristics of certain locations, without being distracted by other elements.



The images where shot in different locations: The Veluwe and the South-West

of the Netherlands, Catalonia in Spain, Iceland and West-Cork in Ireland. Just like, the use of a simplistic style was essential to capture the distinguishingsilence. In these series, the mood and tones are set in a way I could lay focus on thecharacteristics of certain locations, without being distracted by other elements.The images where shot in different locations: The Veluwe and the South-Westof the Netherlands, Catalonia in Spain, Iceland and West-Cork in Ireland.



