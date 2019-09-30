Silence ll series
Claire Droppert
S I L E N C E  I I  series

"Silence is the lack of audible sound or presence of sounds of very low intensity." 


The Silence series are created out of interest for the absence of sound witnessed in different locations around the world. Capturing the feeling invoked by the place, all these places have
a certain tranquility where remoteness stands out. 

Just like Silence I, the use of a simplistic style was essential to capture the distinguishing
silence. In these series, the mood and tones are set in a way I could lay focus on the
characteristics of certain locations, without being distracted by other elements. 

The images where shot in different locations: The Veluwe and the South-West
of the Netherlands, Catalonia in Spain, Iceland and West-Cork in Ireland.



