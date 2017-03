All the Things

Behind the scenes





Welcome to the creative process of "All the Things". Here you'll see the creation of each of the scenes. There was so much we wanted to share with you. Instead we chose to cherry pick images that best convey each scene.





You'll see some of the ideas that never made it to the final version of the short. "SnapCity" was going to be a surreal piece with bubbles emitting from its brickwork. "Topiary Surgery" had tiny robot that used lasers to cut leaves - things go wrong and they were going to slice clean, surgical cuts into the topiary. Finally, there's the original artwork of Matt Kaufenberg's "Brainicon 3000" and Yoshi Yoshitani's illustration. Thanks again guys for allowing us to use your work and add our own flavor. From the storyboard panels below you'll see how much fleshing out we had to do!